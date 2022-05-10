Election Commission announces biennial election to Karnataka Legislative Council

The Election Commission of India (ECI) Tuesday announced biennial election to the Karnataka Legislative Council will be held on June 3 between 9 am and 4 pm.

The poll body stated in a release that the election notification will be issued on May 17, the last date for filing nomination is May 24, and the scrutiny of nominations will take place on May 25.

The ECI said that the last date for withdrawal of candidature is May 27 and the counting of votes will start at 5 pm on June 3.

The election is necessitated owing to the impending retirement of seven MLCs – Laxman Sangappa Savadi and Lahar Singh Siroya of the BJP, Ramappa Timmapur, Allum Veerabhadrappa and Veena Achaiah S of the Congress, and HM Ramesha Gowda and Narayana Swamy KV of the JD(S). The term of office of the seven members is going to expire on June 14.

The BJP has 37 members in the Upper House in Karnataka, one short of a simple majority in the council comprising 75 members. Meanwhile, the Congress has 26 members and the JD(S) has 10 members. The Legislative Council also has a chairman and an Independent member.

The BJP is confident of winning four seats since the saffron party has the majority in the 225-member Lower House, which forms the electorate. A candidate needs 29 votes to win the polls.

Meanwhile, four more council seats, two each from teachers and graduates’ segments, will fall vacant in July.