Elderly woman went to recover loan, killed and dumped near rail track in Karnataka

The police said Girija joined the search for her victim to avoid raising suspicion. (File Photo)

A 75-year-old woman who left home to recover a Rs 20,000 loan from a neighbour was allegedly strangled, her jewellery stolen, and her body dumped near a railway track by the borrower and her friend in Karnataka’s Ramanagara district, the police said on Wednesday.

The Ramanagara rural police arrested Girija, 36, and her friend Mahesh, 42, in connection with the murder of Sushilamma, a resident of Sangabasavanadoddi village.

According to the police, Sushilamma left her house on June 15 after telling her family that she was going to collect the Rs 20,000 that Girija had borrowed from her. When she did not return, her family searched for her and later filed a missing complaint. The police said Girija joined the search to avoid raising suspicion.