Elderly woman’s body found in neighbour’s cupboard in Bengaluru

The body of an octogenarian woman, who was missing since Friday, has been found inside the cupboard of her neighbour’s flat near Attibele in Bengaluru Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Parvathamma, 80, a resident of Sira in Tumakuru district, who was living with her son Ramesh and his family for some time. Ramesh is a manager at a garment factory.

According to police sources, Parvathamma went missing at 6.30 pm Friday. Ramesh was reportedly at work then, while his wife Jyothi had left home to drop her children at a tuition class. By the time she returned, Parvathamma went missing.

During the investigation, the police found that Ramesh’s neighbour and colleague Paval Khan was also missing and his mobile phone was switched off.

The police then took a spare key from Khan’s landlord and found the tied up and gagged body of Parvathamma in the apartment.

The police suspect that Khan killed the elderly woman to rob her jewellery worth Rs 3.5 lakh. Parvathamma used to wear a gold chain, nose ring and earrings.

The police have lodged a murder case but are yet to nab Khan. The accused is said to be from West Bengal. The probe has revealed that Khan invited Parvathamma to his flat and the latter was murdered when she visited the apartment.