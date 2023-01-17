Elderly man dragged on road by youth trying to flee accident spot

A 71-year-old man was dragged on the streets of Bengaluru for more than 200 meters on Tuesday as he firmly held onto a scooter driven by a youth attempting to escape after allegedly crashing into the former’s car.

The youth, identified as 25-year-old Sahil, allegedly crashed into Mutthappa’s SUV from behind at Magadi Road, and when he attempted to question the former, he tried to escape.

A viral video showed the man holding onto the speeding two-wheeler, in an attempt to ensure the youth didn’t flee.

The youth was finally stopped by passing vehicles. “He was arrogant, did not stop after hitting my Bolero from behind, and tried to flee away. So I did not want to leave him. He tried his best to escape and wanted me to leave his scooter, he rode the vehicle like a snake. Couple of youngsters followed and tried to attack and stop him. Finally, a couple of auto drivers and bikers managed to stop him and caught hold of him,” Muthappa told PTI.

“My shoes and new set of pants that I had worn protected me to a large extent, they both are torn now,” he said.

The police said that Mutthappa was shifted to Gayathri nursing hospital, where he is undergoing treatment and Sahil has been taken into police custody for further interrogation.