Elderly man killed in Bengaluru on suspicion of raping 16-year-old girl

A 73-year-old man was allegedly killed Monday in Bengaluru by agitated family members of a 16-year-old girl on suspicion that the minor was raped by him.

The deceased was identified as a native of Tamil Nadu who had been living in the city for the past four years. The man worked as a construction labourer.

The incident took place around 9.30 pm on Sunday when the minor girl had gone to the terrace to fetch her uniform kept for drying. The man allegedly lured her to his house. He reportedly offered her some drink laced with sedatives.

When the girl did not return home, her parents started looking for her and found her lying naked in the man’s home. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors suspected that she was sexually assaulted.

The enraged family members returned and questioned the man and during a heated argument, they assaulted him and left after a while. They then approached the police and when the police reached the man’s home, they found him dead.

A police officer said, “We have arrested three family members of the minor girl on charges of murder.”

A separate case under the sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was filed and the police are yet to ascertain if the old man had raped the minor or someone else was involved.