scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

Throats slit, elderly couple murdered in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district

The murder in Hosadurga town came to light after the couple’s neighbours went to their house on Thursday night, the police said.

Police sources said that they are yet to determine the motive behind the crime and are trying to ascertain if gold ornaments or other valuables have gone missing from the couple’s residence.

An elderly couple in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district was murdered at their residence in Hosadurga town on Thursday evening, the police said.

The police identified the deceased as Prabhakar Shetty (75), who ran an edible oil business, and Vijayalakshmi (65), residents of Vinayaka Layout in Hosadurga, 200 km away from Bengaluru.

The incident came to light on Thursday night after neighbours went to their house, the police said. The couple’s throats had been slit and it appears that the accused knew that they were alone at home, the police added.

Police sources said that they are yet to determine the motive behind the crime and are trying to ascertain if gold ornaments or other valuables have gone missing from the couple’s residence.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000Premium
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...Premium
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...
Insurance law review on cards to push for ‘efficient use of resources’Premium
Insurance law review on cards to push for ‘efficient use of resources’
LIC bets on Adani: Over 2 years, steadily increases holding in its group ...Premium
LIC bets on Adani: Over 2 years, steadily increases holding in its group ...
More from Bangalore

The Shettys have two daughters who live in Davangere and Chikkanayakanahalli, respectively.

First published on: 02-12-2022 at 12:12:17 pm
Next Story

Gangster Goldy Brar, mastermind behind Moosewala murder, detained in California

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close