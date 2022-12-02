Throats slit, elderly couple murdered in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district

An elderly couple in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district was murdered at their residence in Hosadurga town on Thursday evening, the police said.

The police identified the deceased as Prabhakar Shetty (75), who ran an edible oil business, and Vijayalakshmi (65), residents of Vinayaka Layout in Hosadurga, 200 km away from Bengaluru.

The incident came to light on Thursday night after neighbours went to their house, the police said. The couple’s throats had been slit and it appears that the accused knew that they were alone at home, the police added.

Police sources said that they are yet to determine the motive behind the crime and are trying to ascertain if gold ornaments or other valuables have gone missing from the couple’s residence.

The Shettys have two daughters who live in Davangere and Chikkanayakanahalli, respectively.