Eldercare platform to lessen the burden on corporate staff launched in Karnataka

Anvayaa Nischint, a platform to ensure healthy and stress-free living for corporate employees and their parents, was launched in Karnataka by actor Vinaya Prasad on Wednesday.

Founded by Hyderabad-based Prashanth Reddy, the new offering is designed to help employers take care of the health needs of their employees’ parents. The new tech-enabled service aims to relieve the employees of their worries about their parents’ physical and emotional well-being and allows them to focus on work as the platform keeps them updated about their parents well-being, which is monitored by experts.

Anvayaa is also launching operations in Mysore and Mangalore. It offers personalised eldercare services based on internet of things and artificial intelligence technology. These include a network of care managers, 24X7 care coordinator support and a network of over 350 partners providing proactive and predictive healthcare, household, travel, legal and companionship assistance to make life easy for elders and lessen the burden on their children.

According to Reddy, there is a rapid increase in the requirement for focused eldercare services as the younger population migrates from smaller cities to major towns or even abroad, leaving the elders alone.

According to data provided by Anvayaa, Mysore has about 1,45,000 elderly people living alone and Mangalore about 84,000. The platform offers services like regular and emergency healthcare support, support with daily activities and virtual communities for socialisation and companionship and ambulance services, among others.

Reddy said the platform would be spreading its operations more in tier-2 and tier-3 cities and aimed to extend its presence in 100 cities, up from 25, and serve 1,00,000 families, with an investment of $1 million in the next three-five years. The platform follows an annual subscription model wherein their services start at Rs 3,000 per month onwards, according to Reddy.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Reddy said, “Only 30 per cent of eldercare problems are medical-related. The majority of the problems are to do with emotional well-being. Loneliness is actually leading to a lot of health issues among the elderly, which needs to be addressed. What we also realised is that within Bengaluru, the nuclearisation of families (the process of movement and shift from joint family system to nuclear family system) is higher in the city, which is leaving the elderly alone. Some of their children tend to stay far away from their parents’ home or shift abroad. However, we have so far not been able to penetrate into rural areas because we don’t have the required infrastructure like tech support, care managers and logistics to manage the elderly in remote areas.”

Anvayaa is working on a technology platform, a Smart Emergency Response System, that believes in the optimal use of technology to provide proactive care to elders, he said. It is designed to monitor elders remotely, including on their health vitals and by detecting falls and reminding them of their medicines.