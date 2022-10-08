scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

Eid-e-Milad: Ban on liquor sale in East Bengaluru tomorrow

The sale of liquor is prohibited in areas coming under Hennur, Govindapura, KG Halli, DJ Halli, Pulkeshinagar, Shivajinagar, Commercial Street, and the Bharathinagar police station limits. The ban, however, will not apply to clubs and five-star hotels.

Bengaluru police have imposed a one-day ban on the sale of liquor in parts of East Bengaluru Sunday on account of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi festivities and procession.

However, the ban will not apply to clubs and five-star hotels in the area.

Bengaluru police commissioner C H Prathap Reddy Saturday issued an order for prohibition of the sale of liquor on October 9 in the areas coming under Hennur, Govindapura, KG Halli, DJ Halli, Pulkeshinagar, Shivajinagar, Commercial Street and the Bharathinagar police station limits.

“On the occasion of Eid-e-Milad there will be processions that will be undertaken and in order to maintain peace and security the sale of liquor is prohibited,” said the order issued by the Bengaluru police commissioner.

First published on: 08-10-2022 at 05:43:44 pm
5th Echoes of Earth music festival to promote sustainability, circular lifestyle

