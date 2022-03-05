Efforts on to repatriate Naveen’s mortal remains from Ukraine: CM Bommai

All efforts are on to bring the mortal remains of Karnataka student Naveen from Ukraine, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Saturday. He will also visit Naveen’s residence and grant a solatium to the family.

Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar (21), who was pursuing fourth-year MBBS at Kharkiv National Medical University, was killed in shelling outside a store in Kharkiv when he stepped out to purchase groceries before catching a train to Ukraine’s border on Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons, Bommai said many Kannadigas have been evacuated from Ukraine. “Some of the students are stranded in the war zones of Kharkiv and Kyiv. Indian embassy officials too are trying to reach out to them. The officials have assured about contacting them immediately. I spoke to the Union External Affairs Minister and the Ukraine embassy yesterday,” he added.

“I will also visit Naveen’s residence in Ranebennur to console the family members. The government has decided to grant a solatium to the family,” Bommai said.

The chief minister said he would participate in the Jaljeevan Mission Conference of southern states to be chaired by the Union Water Resources Minister in Bengaluru before heading to Shikaripur to participate in a farmers’ convention later in the day.