ED uncovers ‘well-oiled machine’ after searching excise officials, others

The ED also claimed that excise officers illegally obtained liquor licenses in the names of their family members. (Image generated using AI)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Thursday alleged that Karnataka excise department officials were running a syndicate to collect bribes.

The ED statement came within hours of the department searching 14 premises across the state linked to senior excise officials. The searches were conducted based on a First Information Report (FIR) registered at the Karnataka Lokayukta alleging illegal gratification for issuing excise licences.

The searches covered properties linked to excise officials Jagdish Nayak, K M Thammanna, and Y D Manjunath and their families and associates. Manjunath is the son of former Ballari MP Y Devendrappa and brother-in-law of Karnataka Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi.