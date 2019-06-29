IMA scam: ED summons Karnataka minister Zameer Ahmed Khan on July 5

Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate(ED) on Friday for questioning in the IMA ponzi scheme case

Zameer Ahmed has been asked to appear before the ED on or before July 5. According to reports, Zameer Ahmed Khan has business dealings with I Monetary Advisory (IMA) group’s founder Mansoor Khan, who is reportedly hiding in Dubai.

Zameer said he had sold property spread over 14,924 sq. ft on Serpentine Street in Richmond Town in the city to Mansoor Khan but denied having any other business dealings with him.

“The notice is regarding the purchase deal and I will clarify to the officials. I have all the documents and will submit them to the ED,” Zameer told reporters,

Zameer Khan is MLA from Chamarajpet and is the Haj and Wakf minister in the JDS-BJP coalition government. He was one of the seven JD(S) MLAs suspended for cross-voting for candidates of different parties in the 2016 Rajya Sabha election. On March 25, 2018, Zameer, along with six other MLAs of the JD(S) officially joined Congress.

The ED has provisionally attached wealth worth Rs 208 crore linked to the firm under Section 5(1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The 13-year-old company has been running business ventures like real estate, school education, jewellery outlets, hospitals, construction and finance.