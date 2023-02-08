scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Advertisement

ED summons Karnataka Congress chief Shivakumar; daughter gets CBI notice for ‘college fee details’

Shivakumar says notices by central agencies were reserved for leaders from Opposition parties.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Congress’s Praja Dhwani Yatra in Shivamogga, Shivakumar said they were getting notices regularly. (File)
Listen to this article
ED summons Karnataka Congress chief Shivakumar; daughter gets CBI notice for ‘college fee details’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar said Wednesday that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had issued him a notice to appear before it on February 22, adding that the CBI had issued a notice to his daughter Aishwarya Shivakumar.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Congress’s Praja Dhwani Yatra in Shivamogga, Shivakumar said they were getting notices regularly.

Also Read |Karnataka steel plant closure: CM Bommai to meet Union ministers to discuss ways to restart operation

“Yesterday a notice was issued to my daughter and our college (Global Academy of Technology), on the amount of fees paid and whether she had passed the exams, by the CBI. What can I say about that? If they are seeking details of the school fees and college fees, you can imagine the sort of queries they are posing,” he said.

“What can I do? Should I carry out the Praja Dhwani Yatra or appear before ED? I am thinking (about it),” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What secrets do the creatures of the deep hold?
What secrets do the creatures of the deep hold?
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Come forward, lift the veil, don’t let men attend your meetings: At V-C’s...
Come forward, lift the veil, don’t let men attend your meetings: At V-C’s...
Rejuvenated water bodies, new ponds breathe new life in this Bengal district
Rejuvenated water bodies, new ponds breathe new life in this Bengal district

Shivakumar said that notices by central agencies were reserved for leaders from Opposition parties. “There is nothing for the ruling party (leaders) even if they amass thousands of crores.”

The ED is investigating two cases against Shivakumar—one of which is related to the National Herald corruption case. The CBI is investigating a case of disproportionate assets against the Congress leader.

More from Bangalore

Shivakumar appeared for the ED’s questioning in the National Herald case in October and November 2022. Save for that case, cases pursued by the CBI and the ED stem from the income tax raids carried out in 2017, when he hosted Congress MLAs from Gujarat ahead of Rajya Sabha polls in their state.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 18:42 IST
Next Story

PM was shell-shocked, skirted questions on Adani row: Rahul Gandhi on Modi’s speech

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close