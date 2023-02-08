ED summons Karnataka Congress chief Shivakumar; daughter gets CBI notice for ‘college fee details’

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar said Wednesday that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had issued him a notice to appear before it on February 22, adding that the CBI had issued a notice to his daughter Aishwarya Shivakumar.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Congress’s Praja Dhwani Yatra in Shivamogga, Shivakumar said they were getting notices regularly.

“Yesterday a notice was issued to my daughter and our college (Global Academy of Technology), on the amount of fees paid and whether she had passed the exams, by the CBI. What can I say about that? If they are seeking details of the school fees and college fees, you can imagine the sort of queries they are posing,” he said.

“What can I do? Should I carry out the Praja Dhwani Yatra or appear before ED? I am thinking (about it),” he said.

Shivakumar said that notices by central agencies were reserved for leaders from Opposition parties. “There is nothing for the ruling party (leaders) even if they amass thousands of crores.”

The ED is investigating two cases against Shivakumar—one of which is related to the National Herald corruption case. The CBI is investigating a case of disproportionate assets against the Congress leader.

Shivakumar appeared for the ED’s questioning in the National Herald case in October and November 2022. Save for that case, cases pursued by the CBI and the ED stem from the income tax raids carried out in 2017, when he hosted Congress MLAs from Gujarat ahead of Rajya Sabha polls in their state.