ED seeks permission to question accused in Karnataka police sub-inspector recruitment scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recently approached a Bengaluru court seeking permission to question the accused in the Karnataka police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam as it suspects money laundering in the case.

In a petition filed before the first additional chief metropolitan magistrate, the central agency sought a court order allowing it to record the statements of five of the accused — D Harsha, a first division assistant (FDA) working with the recruitment cell of the police department; deputy superintendent of police Shanthakumar, Jagruth S, an aspirant; Sharath Kumar R, a businessman who ran chit funds in Nelamangala, and Manjunath R, section superintendent of Chikkamagaluru, who allegedly collected Rs 45 lakh from another PSI aspirant.

In the prayer, the ED asked the court to allow two of its officers to enter the jail with a laptop and a printer to record the statement of the accused. It also sought the court to direct the jail authorities to extend co-operation and ask one of the officers of jail authority to be present while recording the statement.

The ED named 34 respondents in the prayer who are accused in the PSI recruitment scam. It said that it recorded an enforcement case information report on August 4 and initiated an investigation. A preliminary enquiry of the money-laundering investigation revealed that huge amounts of proceeds of the crime are involved in money laundering activities such as placement, layering and integration.

The order in the plea is scheduled for Friday, September 23.

The examination for 545 posts of police sub-inspector was held on October 3, 2021, and around 54,041 students appeared for it. The exam was nullified after the criminal investigation department (CID) found malpractice and the state government is yet to announce new dates for the re-exam.

The police registered eight cases across Karnataka and filed three chargesheets. According to Home minister Araga Jnanendra, 97 people have been arrested, including 26 police officials.