ED searches properties linked to Karnataka minister’s excise commissioner brother-in-law

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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches since Wednesday at six locations across Karnataka linked to Belagavi Additional Excise Commissioner Y Manjunath in connection with an alleged money laundering and disproportionate assets case.
Manjunath is the son of former Ballari MP Y Devendrappa and brother-in-law of Karnataka Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Satish Jarkiholi. According to sources, the investigators are also questioning the family members of Manjunath.
The searches were conducted in Belagavi, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Athani, and Arasikere. Premises searched included Manjunath’s house in Belagavi, his flat in Bengaluru, and properties of a person linked to Manjunath in Ainapur village of Athani taluk, among others. Sources also confirmed that the residence of a Belagavi-based real estate developer, said to be an associate of Manjunath, was also searched as part of the operation.
According to sources, investigators are examining allegations that Manjunath accumulated substantial assets through benami transactions, including investments in agricultural land, bars, and restaurants. ED teams are verifying records related to land purchases, business investments, and financial dealings.
Reacting to the ED action, Jarkiholi said that he can only comment after the search operations are completed. “I don’t know why the ED raid was conducted. I cannot comment without knowing the information. Let the raid complete, and ED share information, and I will only respond later,” he added.
Manjunath has served as Additional Excise Commissioner in Belagavi for the past 11 years. The ED has not issued any formal statement on the findings so far.
In 2012, Y Manjunath, who was then the excise deputy commissioner in Mysuru, was arrested following a Lokayukta raid. There were allegations of him demanding bribes from a businessman to issue a licence. However, the Lokayukta FIR was later quashed by the Karnataka High Court.
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