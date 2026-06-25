ED searches properties linked to Karnataka minister’s excise commissioner brother-in-law

The ED searches were conducted in Belagavi, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Athani, and Arasikere. (File photo for representative use)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches since Wednesday at six locations across Karnataka linked to Belagavi Additional Excise Commissioner Y Manjunath in connection with an alleged money laundering and disproportionate assets case.

Manjunath is the son of former Ballari MP Y Devendrappa and brother-in-law of Karnataka Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Satish Jarkiholi. According to sources, the investigators are also questioning the family members of Manjunath.

The searches were conducted in Belagavi, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Athani, and Arasikere. Premises searched included Manjunath’s house in Belagavi, his flat in Bengaluru, and properties of a person linked to Manjunath in Ainapur village of Athani taluk, among others. Sources also confirmed that the residence of a Belagavi-based real estate developer, said to be an associate of Manjunath, was also searched as part of the operation.