In ED’s Rs 5500-crore forex violation case, Xiaomi India tells Karnataka HC 75% was payments to US tech firm

Nearly 75 per cent of Rs 5,500 crore of royalties given to foreign companies by Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited has gone to the US mobile technology firm Qualcomm Inc for use of patented technology, the Chinese cellphone firm argued in the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday in a plea against a foreign exchange violation case initiated by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED).

The ED passed an order on April 29 for the seizure of bank accounts of Xiaomi Technology India on the grounds that royalty payments to the tune of over Rs 5,500 crore to foreign accounts made by the firm since 2016 were in violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999.

Xiaomi India approached the Karnataka High Court in May stating that the technology royalty paid to three foreign companies was not in contravention of the FEMA. The court on May 5 stayed the ED order for the seizure of Xiaomi bank accounts in India but restricted royalty payments from these to foreign accounts by the firm.

On Wednesday, advocates for Xiaomi India argued that a case had not been made out against the firm under section 4 and section 37 A of the FEMA by the ED to facilitate the seizure of its assets in India.

The advocates for Xiaomi India argued that the condition under which Section 37 A of FEMA (which allows seizure of assets in India for foreign exchange violations) can be invoked is that the foreign exchange should be in a location outside India and available for bringing back to India.

The advocates for Xiaomi India argued that the funds transferred from India to a Chinese counterpart of the firm were used to pay royalties to Qualcomm Inc in the US for licensing of their technology that is used in the production of Xiaomi phones sold in India.

“An amount of Rs 5,551 crore was paid as royalties to various companies and out of this Qualcomm Inc was paid Rs 4,450 crore,” the senior counsel for Xiaomi Technology India told the high court. Two other firms, including a software technology arm of Xiaomi that is based abroad, were also paid smaller amounts of royalty, the counsel said.

“The royalty is paid to a Chinese counterpart and this, by turn, is paid to Qualcomm. There is no dispute that the royalties are being paid to Qualcomm,” the Xiaomi counsel argued.

The company argued that the payments were found to be legal by the Income Tax (IT) department and that these payments were made in the 2015-16 period. Xiaomi India has argued that the IT department had recognised its business as a value-added activity.

Xiaomi India has argued that there is no evidence to show that the firm is holding foreign exchange outside the country amounting to a violation of the FEMA.

The Chinese phone manufacturer has argued that similar payments by other manufacturers and dealers of mobile phones in India to the US company for use of the same technology had not been questioned by Indian authorities and that no steps had been taken against them for FEMA violations.

The Karnataka High Court on May 5 stayed the April 29, 2022 order of the ED on “the condition that the petitioner shall operate the bank accounts which are seized under the impugned order only for the purpose of meeting the expenses for carrying out the day-to-day activities of the company”.

The court order stated that the stay order “shall not confer any right on the petitioner to make payment in the form of royalty or any other form to the companies located outside India.”

The ED sought the vacation of the stay order and the case is posted for further hearing next week.