Rs 2,500-crore FEMA violation: ED raids crypto firms over illegal foreign transfers

ED raids on Bengaluru-based crypto and fintech firms have exposed an alleged Rs 2,500 crore illegal cross-border money transfer network (Image generated using AI).

The Bengaluru unit of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) uncovered an illicit cross-border remittance racket worth over Rs 2,500 crore last week following coordinated searches across cryptocurrency and virtual digital asset (VDA) platforms.

The searches on June 17 targeted five prominent Bengaluru-based fintech companies operating as unauthorised payment system operators. Following the raids, the agency placed freeze orders on bank accounts holding roughly Rs 6 crore linked to the illicit operations.

“The preliminary finding during the investigation has revealed contravention of FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act) through unauthorised cross-border money transfer, amounting to more than Rs 2,500 crore,” the agency stated in a release Friday.