ED rejects DK Shivakumar’s request seeking to extend date of appearance in National Herald case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has rejected Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar’s request seeking to extend the date of his appearance before the agency. The ED had summoned Shivakumar and Congress MP DK Suresh to appear before it Friday, October 7, in the Young India and National Herald case.

“I had requested time to appear citing the responsibilities I have during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra passing through Karnataka. They denied it and insisted that we appear (on October 7),” he said, accusing the BJP-led Centre of misusing agencies to harass him.

“Generally they used to honour such requests. I don’t know why they are not doing it now,” Shivakumar said. The Congress leader said he would discuss the summons with fellow party leaders and take a call on whether he should appear.

“Kuldeep Singh is the officer who has summoned us. He is the officer investigating the Young India and National Herald case. I will discuss it with my leaders. If they ask us to go, we will. Or else, we won’t,” he said.

The case relates to alleged financial irregularities committed by Young India Ltd while taking over the assets of National Herald.

Earlier this week, Shivakumar said he would write to the ED requesting it to provide him and Suresh with another date to appear.

The summons coincided with Rahul Gandhi’s stay at Adichunchanagiri mutt – a powerful mutt of the Vokkaliga community – near Nagamangala in Mandya district. “I request them to give us another date to appear since it is our mutt and it will be wrong if I am not present,” Shivakumar, who hails from the Vokkaliga community, had said.