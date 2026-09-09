ED conducts raids at Karnataka minister Satish Jarkiholi, MP daughter Priyanka premises

Karnataka Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi, and (right) his daughter Priyanka Jarkiholi, who is also the MP of Chikkodi Lok Sabha Constituency.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday began conducting raids on the premises of Karnataka Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Satish Jarkiholi, his daughter Priyanka Jarkiholi, who is the MP of Chikkodi Lok Sabha Constituency, and others in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

Searches are under way at 18 locations across Karnataka, including Jarkiholi’s residence in Bengaluru’s Dollar Colony, his daughter’s premises and those linked to his brother-in-law, excise department officer Y D Manjunath, sources said. The Belagavi Additional Excise Commissioner is already under the ED’s scanner in a separate excise case.

According to an officer, the searches are presently being conducted under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) but were not linked to the excise case against Manjunath. “This is a separate case against Jarkiholi, but Manjunath is also part of the probe,” a source said.