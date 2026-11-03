Karnataka fake medicine racket: ED conducts raids, freezes bank accounts

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Monday that it searched five premises in Bengaluru and neighbouring areas in connection with a counterfeit medicine racket that repackaged and relabelled generic drugs as expensive Pfizer antibiotics, which were later supplied to hospitals and pharmaceutical entities.

During searches conducted by the agency’s Bengaluru zonal office, it froze the bank accounts of one of the accused in the case, Veeresh Kumar, containing approximately Rs 9 lakh, and seized digital devices, financial records, and other incriminating documents.

The central agency’s money laundering investigation stems from an FIR registered by the Tavarekere police on August 18, following a joint raid by the police and the Food Safety and Drugs Administration at a farmhouse in CK Tandya village near Bidadi. The officials found medicines and pharmaceutical drugs being stored without valid licences or authorisations, with their labels replaced. The agency subsequently registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR).