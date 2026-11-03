Karnataka fake medicine racket: ED conducts raids, freezes bank accounts

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Monday that it searched five premises in Bengaluru and neighbouring areas in connection with a counterfeit medicine racket that repackaged and relabelled generic drugs as expensive Pfizer antibiotics, which were later supplied to hospitals and pharmaceutical entities.
During searches conducted by the agency’s Bengaluru zonal office, it froze the bank accounts of one of the accused in the case, Veeresh Kumar, containing approximately Rs 9 lakh, and seized digital devices, financial records, and other incriminating documents.
The central agency’s money laundering investigation stems from an FIR registered by the Tavarekere police on August 18, following a joint raid by the police and the Food Safety and Drugs Administration at a farmhouse in CK Tandya village near Bidadi. The officials found medicines and pharmaceutical drugs being stored without valid licences or authorisations, with their labels replaced. The agency subsequently registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR).
The Karnataka government later constituted a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the counterfeit drug racket.
Generic drugs passed off as Pfizer antibiotics
ED said its investigation revealed that the prime accused, R Prashanth, arranged the farmhouse to manufacture, repackage, and relabel medicines without the required drug licence or permits.
“Cheap bulk formulations sourced from manufacturing centres in various states were allegedly repackaged into new vials and fraudulently relabelled as expensive Pfizer antibiotics, namely Zavicefta, Emblaveo etc,” the agency said in a statement.
The vials allegedly contained generic medicines but carried labels bearing the Pfizer brand name, making them appear to be expensive branded antibiotics. The medicines were allegedly distributed through DM Pharmaceuticals and supplied to Krupa Healthcare, which then supplied the vials to other pharmaceutical entities and hospitals along with genuine medicines to avoid detection.
Further investigation is underway to trace the money trail and establish the wider distribution network, including the supply of the allegedly counterfeit medicines to hospitals and other entities, the agency added.