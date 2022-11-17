scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Part time job scam: ED raids 16 locations in Bengaluru, freezes 80 bank accounts

The raids were conducted at the residential premises of the accused and also at the offices of payment gateways such as Phonepe, Paytm, Google Pay, Amazon Pay etc.

The ED had initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR lodged on March 3, 2021 by the South CEN police station against M/s Super Like Online Earning Application and other accused persons. (Representational image)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Monday and Tuesday conducted raids at 16 locations in Bengaluru in connection with a part time job scam and froze 80 bank accounts having a total balance of Rs 1 crore, the agency said Thursday. This is the second such raid conducted by the agency in the last one month in Bengaluru.

The ED had initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR lodged on March 3, 2021 by the South CEN police station against M/s Super Like Online Earning Application and other accused persons.

The company offered a part time job through its app known as ‘Super Like’. After signing up, a person had to first pay some money as a subscription fee. Once the payment is made, the person was asked to post likes and share the contents created by its clientele. The company had promised to pay money for posting likes and sharing the contents.

While people initially got some money, later, the company stopped paying and when the victims tried to withdraw their money, their accounts got blocked. A chargesheet dated January 13 this year was filed by the police before the court against a total 50 accused persons, including two Chinese nationals — Shen Long and Himani.

The raids were conducted at the residential premises of the accused and also at the offices of payment gateways such as Phonepe, Paytm, Google Pay, Amazon Pay etc and a few banks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Dhanalakshmi Bank and others, which are reportedly involved in this case. Further investigation is on, the ED said.

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 07:25:15 pm
