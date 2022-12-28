ED issues notice over ‘irregularities’ related to Bengaluru water treatment plants, borewells

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a notice to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in a case related to alleged irregularities in the installation of water treatment plants and the drilling of borewells in the Karnataka capital between 2016 and 2019.

The central agency has sought the number of borewells drilled and water treatment plants installed in the wards of the civic body during the period. The alleged irregularities pertain to five BBMP zones—Dasarahalli, Mahadevapura, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Yelahanka and Bommanahalli.

“The ED has sought information on the installation of RO (reverse osmosis) plants from 2016 to 2019. A complaint was first filed with the ACB (Anti-Corruption Bureau), after which it was referred to the ED. We received the notice on November 25. In this regard, I have appointed chief engineer Prahalad as nodal officer. We have given all the information to the ED. The ED is investigating the matter…,” BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath told reporters on Wednesday.

BJP spokesperson N R Ramesh had alleged the irregularities in his May 2019 complaint to the ACB.

“The Enforcement Directorate is investigating a case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002 against the joint commissioners, chief engineers, executive engineers, corporators and contractors of five zones/wards of the BBMP (Dasarahalli, Mahadevapura, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Yelahanka, Bommanahalli) in the ECIR/BGZO/13/2022,” the notice to the civic body read.