ED issues fresh summons for Bengaluru hacker Srikrishna’s brother in money laundering probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh summons to the elder brother of an international hacker accused of stealing Rs 11.5 crore from an e-procurement portal of the Karnataka government, and hacking into gaming sites, crypto currency exchanges.

The issuance of fresh summons to Sudharshan Ramesh (31), the elder brother of hacker Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki (26), was brought to the notice of the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday by the ED in the course of a case filed by Sudharshan for being prevented from returning to his workplace in the Netherlands.

Sudharshan approached the Karnataka High Court in January this year over a move by immigration authorities to prevent his departure to the Netherlands on January 13, 2022, on the basis of a Look Out Circular issued by the ED. He has questioned the LOC issued against him claiming he was not involved in hacking and money laundering crimes linked to his brother.

The ED is trying to ascertain the location of funds stolen by Srikrishna and his associates from various locations using his computer hacking skills. The ED has registered money laundering cases linked to the theft of Rs 11.5 crore from the Karnataka e-governance portal, hacking of gaming sites and international crypto currency exchanges by Srikrishna and his associates.

The ED has questioned Srikrishna and several of his associates in connection with money laundering investigations over the last year.