ED alleges Rs 92-crore illegal US missionary funding network linked to Maoist areas

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has got a police case registered in Bengaluru against a US-based Christian missionary organisation and seven people for allegedly channelling over Rs 92.55 crore in illegal foreign funds into India, with a portion said to have reached Maoist-affected areas in Chhattisgarh and Assam.

According to the FIR registered based on the ED’s complaint filed at the Kothanur police station on Thursday, The Timothy Initiative (TTI), headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, routed foreign funds into India using US bank debit cards, withdrawing cash through ATMs across Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and Assam—in violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA). Between November 2025 and April 2026, Rs 92.55 crore ($9.9 million) was transacted allegedly in violation of laws. Over the past few years, more than 1,000 such foreign debit cards are alleged to have been distributed across India.