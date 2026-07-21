ED raids 3 Bengaluru men after Dutch entity alleges $10-million crypto scam

ED searched multiple locations on July 18 and 19 in connection with the alleged scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Tuesday that it unearthed a $35-million cryptocurrency scam run by Bengaluru-based men after a Dutch entity complained to the police that it had been cheated out of funds on the promise of discounted crypto tokens.

As per an FIR registered by the cybercrime police station in South Andaman, the fraudsters promised the Dutch entity discounted crypto tokens, including MultiverseX, Kava, BEAM, GRASS, SUI, VANA and AGLD, but never fully delivered them.

According to ED, the accused—identified as Mohammed Waseem, Saurabh Diwan, and Vaibhav Gupta—earned the Dutch company’s trust through Telegram groups, in-person meetings, and fabricated credentials. They allegedly began by smoothly executing smaller over-the-counter (OTC) crypto transactions, a tactic the agency says was designed to lure the entity into committing far larger sums. They then claimed to have guaranteed steeply discounted access to direct token allocations from well-known crypto projects.