ED files chargesheet against hacker Sriki, others in crypto laundering probe

Srikrishna Ramesh, also known as Sriki, Khandelwal, and Hegde were arrested on May 8 by ED in connection with its probe into the laundering of stolen material from crypto exchanges and gaming sites. (File Photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Monday filed a prosecution complaint against five people, including hacker Srikrishna Ramesh, and a private firm in connection with the laundering of funds generated by Ramesh through the hacking of multiple cryptocurrency exchanges, poker, and gaming websites.

The ED prosecution complaint, which is the equivalent of a police chargesheet, was filed against Ramesh, alias Sriki, his accountant Robin Khandelwal, a close associate Sunish Hegde, a private Bengaluru IT firm, Infinzy Solutions, and two officials of the firm who allegedly facilitated the transfer of funds stolen from a poker site by the hacker.

Sriki, Khandelwal, and Hegde were arrested on May 8 by ED in connection with its probe into the laundering of stolen material from crypto exchanges and gaming sites. The prosecution complaint was filed by ED through its public prosecutor, Madhu N Rao, before the completion of 60 days of their custody.