ED attaches Rs 505 crore in US and Singapore bank accounts linked to gaming giant Winzo

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bengaluru Zonal Office, has provisionally attached movable properties worth $55.69 million (approximately Rs 505 crore) held in foreign bank accounts in the United States and Singapore in connection with its money laundering probe against Winzo Private Limited, a social gaming and interactive entertainment platform.

According to the agency, the attached funds were held in the names of overseas shell companies, Winzo US Inc., USA, and Winzo SG Pte. Ltd., Singapore, allegedly operated and controlled by Paavan Nanda and Saumya Singh Rathore.

The ED had earlier conducted search and seizure operations at the office premises of Winzo Pvt. Ltd., its director’s residence on November 18, 2025, and its accounting firm on December 30, 2025. Evidence gathered during the searches and subsequent investigation allegedly revealed that the company engaged in fraudulent practices by allowing customers to play real-money games against bots, AI-driven systems, and algorithms — termed PPP, EP, or Persona — without informing them that they were not playing against human opponents.