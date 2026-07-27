ED attaches Rs 1,906-crore assets of online rummy firm over rigged games, money laundering

Investigators claim Gameskraft-generated proceeds were layered through dividends, buybacks and investments after allegedly manipulating users on real-money gaming platforms (Image generated using AI).

The Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s Bengaluru zonal office has provisionally attached movable and immovable properties valued at approximately Rs 1,906 crore belonging to Gameskraft Technologies, its shareholders, and associated entities, the agency said Sunday.

This action is part of the probe into alleged money laundering involving Gameskraft’s RummyCulture application and other online gaming platforms after multiple FIRs were registered in Telangana. In May and June this year, officials conducted searches across the company’s office premises and the houses of its directors.

According to the agency, Gameskraft Technologies and RummyTime Technologies operated online real money games, particularly online rummy games and tournaments, via mobile applications under brands such as RummyCulture, RummyPrime, Playship, and RummyTime.

The platforms allegedly collectively amassed a user base of nearly 3 crore players across India.