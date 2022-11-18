ED arrests partner of Injaz International firm in Rs 250 crore money laundering case.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Thursday said that it has arrested Misbahuddin S, a partner in Injaz International group, in connection with a money laundering case believed to be over Rs 250 crore.

Misbahuddin was produced in court and handed over to ED custody till November 19.

According to ED, Misbahuddin and Suhail Ahamed Shariff are partners in Injaz International, a firm that allegedly accepted deposits from investors and cheated them, in violation of RBI guidelines.

As per the FIR and the ED investigation, Injaz International ran investment schemes, luring depositors with promises of high returns since 2016. The company allegedly routed money through multiple bank accounts and did not file income tax returns or carry out audits.

The ED case is based on an FIR registered at Wilson Garden police station in Bengaluru under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act, 1978 and Chit Funds Act, 1982. According to the FIR, Injaz International collected huge funds from investors and siphoned off the amount to various individuals, including its partners, and a related entity, i.e. M/s Injaz Builders and Developers.

The ED said that further investigation is under progress.