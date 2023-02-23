scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
ED arrests major defaulter in Bengaluru’s Guru Raghavendra Bank scam

Rajesh V R allegedly availed of loans of Rs 40.4 crore from the cooperative bank but has not repaid them.

Enforcement DirectorateThe ED has attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 45.32 crore belonging to the accused persons in the case.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said Thursday that it had arrested a major beneficiary of the Sri Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Bank Niyamitha scam.

The accused, Rajesh V R, allegedly siphoned off huge funds from the bank in connivance with its management. As per a Reserve Bank of India inspection report, he availed of loans of Rs 40.4 crore from the bank but has not repaid them.

The principal city civil and sessions judge in Bengaluru sent him to three days’ ED custody.

Rajesh and his wife have multiple first information reports registered against them over alleged fraud committed in other cooperative banks and societies, the ED said, adding that they were habitual offenders.

The ED recorded its enforcement case information report (ECIR) on the basis of an FIR registered under Indian Penal Code sections and section 9 of the Karnataka Protection of Interest Depositors in Financial Establishments Act 2004 by the Bengaluru police against the bank and others.

According to the ED, the bank had allegedly promised to give a higher interest rate that was not in line with the prevailing market rate. Officers of the bank allegedly created fictitious loan accounts and transferred money to them and the money was in turn transferred to overdue loan accounts for evergreening purposes to show the bank was in good financial health.

The ED has attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 45.32 crore belonging to the accused persons in the case.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 15:47 IST
