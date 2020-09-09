scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Ecstasy pills worth Rs 1 crore seized at Bengaluru airport

Written by Ralph Alex Arakal | Bengaluru | September 9, 2020 11:01:55 am
Ecstasy pills worth around Rs 1 crore were found concealed in a foot massage machine by customs officials at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA)’s cargo section in Bengaluru. The drugs were found inside a package sent from Belgium, Bengaluru Customs department officials told Indianexpress.com.

“Officers at the Bengaluru International Courier Centre detected 1980 grams of MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine)/ecstasy pills concealed inside an electric foot massager. The drugs are estimated to be worth around Rs 1 crore,” a customs officer said.

The package, which arrived at the KIA Cargo section, roused suspicion as the foot massage machine inside looked like it was tampered and repacked. After it was scanned with a high-end device, colourful spots were discovered inside the machine. Officers who opened the massage machine found pills in violet and green colours, stuck with brown tape.

Ecstasy Pills, Bengaluru Airport, Drugs Seized, Kempegowda International Airport, MDMA Officers found pills in violet and green colours, stuck with brown tape.

“An investigation is now underway. We are now trying to retrieve more information to identify the receiver of the parcel,” sources from the customs department added.

Earlier this week, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had said that the State government’s crackdown against drug peddling and substance abuse was “unprecedented” and that strict measures will be taken to fight the menace. “There is no question of protecting anyone involved in it,” he said in Bengaluru on Monday.

