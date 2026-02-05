At ‘Echoes Within’ exhibition at Bengaluru’s Chitrakala Parishath, artworks run the gamut from abstract to realist

At the new Echoes Within art exhibit at the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, the works on display represent a wide array of artistic techniques, background, and even medium. The collection is a combination of four sub-exhibits, each representing a single artist – namely Shruti Gupta Kasana, Amrish Malvankar, Nitya Soni, and Mahesh M. Karambele.

Malvankar, originally an architect by profession and an artist by passion, switched full-time to art around 2008. On the influence of his architectural background on his art, he said, “The training and discipline of architecture is pretty close but art has more freedom., and architecture is more technical. You will see an alignment of these styles in my work.”

He added regarding the theme of his abstract works at the exhibit, which are themed on different aspects of the mind and thought, “I want the paintings to relate to people in their own way without me defining it. I want them to use their hearts, minds, and logic.” On the overall theme of Echoes Within, he said, “We are four different people with different styles expressing our “echoes within” – we wanted to show that we are four inidividuals and friends expressing themselves in four different ways.”

The collection is a combination of four sub-exhibits, each representing a single artist. (Express photo) The collection is a combination of four sub-exhibits, each representing a single artist. (Express photo)

Mahesh Karambele, who also works with abstract imagery, is a veteran whose works have been displayed in exhibitions across the world. The self-taught artist, who describes his style as “abstract expressionism”, said in conversation with The Indian Express, “I did not start suddenly with abstract art but with realism – just like in classical singing you may not understand the notes, but it sounds good. Abstract art is similar. But you can only represent it properly when you have a good grasp on realism.”

On theme connecting his displayed works, he said, “We are surrounded by an energy which you may call nature, God etc…my art is connected to this.”

Of the four artists, Shruti Gupta Kasana’s stands apart as being the only one relying on textile such as linen as the main medium – relying less on brushwork as opposed to multiple layers of oil, acrylic or even embroidery to achieve the desired effect. On her exhibit’s theme, she said, “The theme is the complete Vrindavan. I was inspired by pichwai paintings which are very traditional – I wanted to create them in a modern way – using pichwai motifs like lotus, cows or Krishna in the art.”

On the medium that she works with, Kasana said, “Linen is more difficult to work with and expensive — but it is smooth and also more sustainable.”

Story continues below this ad

The fourth artist, Nitya Soni, is also a researcher at IISC – working in the medium of oil on canvas. He said, ” My underlying theme is Roopantara – which is a desire to achieve.My work explores themes such as transformation, desire, and memories using symbolic cultures and textures. I use multiple layers for each painting – which can take months for each work.”

The artworks at the exhibition will be available for viewing at the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath until February 8. The artworks are also available for purchase.