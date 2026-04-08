Karnataka bypolls: ECI writes to Govt over guarantee funds release; Shivakumar alleges ‘BJP conspiracy’

The letter said that since MCC provisions were in force, no fresh release of funds on welfare schemes should be made without ECI’s prior approval. (File Photo)

The Election Commission of India has written to Karnataka Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh regarding alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) arising from the release of grants under guarantee schemes ahead of the bypolls scheduled for Thursday.

A letter from ECI, dated April 2, was released to the media by the Congress on Tuesday, alleging a ploy to stop the five guarantee schemes.

The letter by the ECI secretary said that they had received information regarding “fresh sanction of financial benefits to beneficiaries of the schemes (Gruha Lakshmi, Yuva Nidhi, Shakti Scheme, Gruha Jyothi, Anna Bhagya) in the districts of the 2 Bye-election going Assembly Constituencies.”