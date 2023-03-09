EC goes on 3-day visit to Karnataka to review poll preparedness

The three-member Election Commission of India on Thursday started a three-day visit to Karnataka, where Assembly elections are likely to be announced soon, to review preparations.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel reached Bengaluru “review the poll preparedness for forthcoming Assembly Elections in Karnataka”, the ECI said in a tweet. The EC’s visit would culminate with a press conference on Saturday.

The term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly is set to end on May 24. The BJP had emerged as the winner of the last Assembly election in May 2018 that had been announced by the EC on March 27 that year. BJP’s national IT department head Amit Malviya had tweeted the purported election dates before the EC’s announcement, sparking controversy. The dates tweeted by him turned out to be wrong.