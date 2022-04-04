Eating out to become costlier in Bengaluru as hotel association hikes prices

With prices of edible oils, cooking gas, fuel and other materials surging, Bruhat Bengaluru Hotel Association on Monday has decided to increase prices of food items by 10 percent.

“The price of food items at restaurants and eateries will increase by around 10 percent in the next week, ” PC Rao, president of the association, told The Indian Express.

“With edible oils, cooking gas, fuel and all the materials used in preparing food becoming more expensive day by day, we don’t have any other option but increase prices. Building rents and staff salaries have also gone up. The hotel industry has not recovered yet from the losses of the Covid-19 pandemic,” Rao said. The decision was taken in a meeting of the Association members.

Though the Association has suggested a 10 percent price hike across the board, it has left it to individual hotel owners to take a decision on the hike. Rao said the government is prepping to hike prices of milk and electricity soon. So, the price hike of food items was inevitable.

Narayan Pai, a restaurant manager in Jayanagar in south Bengaluru said, “We have already increased the price in the backdrop of the increase in the prices of essential commodities. One cup of filter coffee earlier used to cost Rs 10. It has now been raised to Rs 15. While one plate of Masala Dosa earlier used to cost Rs 65, it is now Rs 75.”