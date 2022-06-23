Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 hits Karnataka’s Hassan district

Villagers in Karnataka’s Hassan district ran out of their houses early Thursday after a moderate earthquake was reported in the area.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) confirmed that there was an earthquake of magnitude of 3.4. According to the centre, the epicentre of the earthquake was located at 0.8km NNE of the Maluganahalli village under the Nagaranahalli gram panchayat of the Holenarasipur taluk of Hassan.

The tremor was reported at 4.37 am. “As per the seismic intensity map of the said earthquake from the epicentre, the intensity observed is moderate and the tremor might be felt up to a maximum radial distance of 40-50km from the epicentre. This type of earthquake does not create any harm to the local community, although there might be slight shaking observed locally,” said the KSNDMC in a release.

“As the epicentre falls in seismic zone II, the chances of occurrence of earthquakes is very less and the possibility of damage is low. As the region is void of any structural discontinuities as per the tectonic map, the community need not panic as the intensity observed is moderate and not destructive,” it added.

The panicked residents waited outside their houses for nearly three hours. The police who rushed to the spot instilled confidence in them and sent them back. According to them, at least 17 villages, including parts of the Holenarasipur town, experienced the tremors.

Meanwhile, some villages in the neighbouring district of Mandya also experienced tremors. The local residents said that there were loud sounds between 4.30 am and 4.45 am, which made them run out of their houses in fear.