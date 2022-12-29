Permit for e-bike taxis: Bengaluru auto drivers hold protest rally against Karnataka govt

Several autorickshaw drivers’ unions of Karnataka Thursday held a protest rally from KSR Bengaluru city railway station to Freedom Park to oppose the state government’s decision to permit electric bike taxis in Bengaluru.

Auto drivers kept off the roads as a mark of protest against allowing e-bikes and bike taxis to operate in the city. They shouted slogans against the government and alleged that legalising e-bike and bike taxi services could spell trouble for them. The aggregator companies have destroyed the livelihoods of auto drivers by making them gullible to incentives offered through the aggregator apps, they said. Some RTO officials visited the protesters and tried to pacify them. However, the auto drivers declined to accept their support.

The Karnataka transport department on December 16 issued a licence to Wicked Ride, the parent company of Bounce, to operate e-bike taxi services in the state.

The state government has also fixed the fare at Rs 25 for 5 km and Rs 50 for 10 km.

Some union leaders and auto drivers who tried to proceed to Vidhana Soudha were detained by the police earlier in the day.

For almost two years now, the Bengaluru auto drivers have been protesting against the bike aggregator app ‘Rapido’ for illegally operating in the city. The auto driver unions have also written to the transport department on several counts about the need to curb the services of bike taxis.

The e-bike taxi services will be permitted to operate under the Karnataka Electric Bike Taxi Scheme 2021 which was passed by the state government in an effort to enhance first and last-mile connectivity, promote environment-friendly transport solutions and ease urban mobility.