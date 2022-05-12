scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Must Read

DySP who was in charge of strongroom detained in Karnataka SI recruitment scam

Suspected of playing a role in the tampering of the OMR and answer sheets, DySP Shantha Kumar was recently transferred from the police’s recruitment wing, where he worked for 12 years.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
May 12, 2022 9:59:25 pm
According to a CID official, he served for nearly 12 years in the recruitment wing and was in charge of the strongroom where the answer sheets were stored.

Karnataka’s Criminal Investigation Department detained deputy superintendent of police (DySP) Shantha Kumar, who previously worked with the police’s recruitment wing, on Thursday in connection with the sub-inspector recruitment scam.

Kumar was recently transferred after allegations of malpractice in the sub-inspector recruitment examination cropped up. Suspected of playing a role in the tampering of the OMR and answer sheets of the exam held in October last year, he appeared before the investigation team on Thursday, according to police sources.

According to a CID official, he served for nearly 12 years in the recruitment wing and was in charge of the strongroom where the answer sheets were stored.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Read |Seating arrangements rigged to help accused in Karnataka police recruitment scam

Kumar, who joined as a constable and became a reserve police sub-inspector and a DySP later, was questioned in connection with the scam before also, according to the source.

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – May 12, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 12, 2022: What you need to read today
Explained: What’s causing high inflation, and where?Premium
Explained: What’s causing high inflation, and where?
Where Sri Lanka’s inflation-driven crisis could head nextPremium
Where Sri Lanka’s inflation-driven crisis could head next
I tried Asus’ Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition, and it’s one of the coolest...Premium
I tried Asus’ Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition, and it’s one of the coolest...
More Premium Stories >>

In another development, Rudragowda Patil, the prime accused in the scam, was questioned about his alleged involvement in rigging the assistant engineer examination, held on December 14, 2021, during which a candidate named Veerannagowda Devindra Chikkegowda was caught using an electronic device.

More from Bangalore

In October last year, 54,287 candidates appeared for the examination to hire 545 sub-inspectors, but allegations were raised of malpractice against several officers soon. The police’s CID has arrested more than 50 people including government officials, agents and aspirants who had made it to the list of successful candidates.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 12: Latest News

Advertisement