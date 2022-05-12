DySP who was in charge of strongroom detained in Karnataka SI recruitment scam

Karnataka’s Criminal Investigation Department detained deputy superintendent of police (DySP) Shantha Kumar, who previously worked with the police’s recruitment wing, on Thursday in connection with the sub-inspector recruitment scam.

Kumar was recently transferred after allegations of malpractice in the sub-inspector recruitment examination cropped up. Suspected of playing a role in the tampering of the OMR and answer sheets of the exam held in October last year, he appeared before the investigation team on Thursday, according to police sources.

According to a CID official, he served for nearly 12 years in the recruitment wing and was in charge of the strongroom where the answer sheets were stored.

Kumar, who joined as a constable and became a reserve police sub-inspector and a DySP later, was questioned in connection with the scam before also, according to the source.

In another development, Rudragowda Patil, the prime accused in the scam, was questioned about his alleged involvement in rigging the assistant engineer examination, held on December 14, 2021, during which a candidate named Veerannagowda Devindra Chikkegowda was caught using an electronic device.

In October last year, 54,287 candidates appeared for the examination to hire 545 sub-inspectors, but allegations were raised of malpractice against several officers soon. The police’s CID has arrested more than 50 people including government officials, agents and aspirants who had made it to the list of successful candidates.