Rotten tomatoes and obscene photos: Why a parcel sent to Bengaluru airport led to a Dutch national’s arrest

Subhash Hajij, a 65 year old dutch national was arrested by Bengaluru Police for sending a bizarre “ritual” package to the administrative office of Kempegowda International Airport

A 65-year-old Dutch national of Indian origin has been arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly sending a bizarre “ritual” package to the administrative office of Kempegowda International Airport, claiming it was meant to ward off potential disasters.

The accused, identified as Subhash Hajij, an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder, is suspected of having couriered the parcel in January. The package left airport authorities baffled, as it contained rotten tomatoes, decaying flower garlands, pieces of iron, a toothpaste cover, and obscene photographs.

After weeks of confusion over the intent behind the parcel, officials lodged a complaint on March 4, prompting an investigation. Using CCTV footage, the airport police tracked down Hajij and took him into custody.