Rotten tomatoes and obscene photos: Why a parcel sent to Bengaluru airport led to a Dutch national’s arrest

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A 65-year-old Dutch national of Indian origin has been arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly sending a bizarre “ritual” package to the administrative office of Kempegowda International Airport, claiming it was meant to ward off potential disasters.
The accused, identified as Subhash Hajij, an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder, is suspected of having couriered the parcel in January. The package left airport authorities baffled, as it contained rotten tomatoes, decaying flower garlands, pieces of iron, a toothpaste cover, and obscene photographs.
After weeks of confusion over the intent behind the parcel, officials lodged a complaint on March 4, prompting an investigation. Using CCTV footage, the airport police tracked down Hajij and took him into custody.
According to the police, Hajij had frequented several locations within the airport premises between January 6 and January 22. During this period, he allegedly used the airport’s post office to send a parcel addressed to the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) office.
During interrogation, Hajij allegedly told the police that he had no malicious intent and had sent the package as part of a ritual to “protect” the airport from untoward incidents. He also claimed to have dispatched similar parcels to other airports across the country, allegedly to prevent disasters like the Ahmedabad plane crash incident.
“He stated that the parcel was meant to ward off evil and ensure safety at airports. At this stage, we have found no evidence of any intent to cause panic or harm. However, his actions fall under the provisions of the law, and we are verifying his claims about sending such packages elsewhere,” a police official said.
Police said Hajij, who has Indian roots but was born in a South American country, is fluent in multiple languages and worked in Europe before retiring. He currently survives on a monthly pension and has been travelling across countries, frequently visiting India.
In Bengaluru, he was found staying near a temple in Madiwala. Investigators noted that he has also travelled extensively across states, including Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.
“He is in judicial custody, and we have requested a medical examination to assess his mental condition. The investigation is ongoing,” a police officer said.
A case has been registered under the Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices and Black Magic Act, 2017.
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