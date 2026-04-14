Dutch artist Afra Eisma’s textile art on display in Bengaluru, signalling defiance, resistance

Beginning this Saturday, Dutch artist Afra Eisma’s exhibition Warrior Garments will be on display at Bengaluru’s Museum of Art and Photography, conveying themes of anger, resilience, and defiance.

Eisma, who was part of the #MeToo campaign in the Netherlands aimed at exposing sexual exploitation in the arts, said she has transformed her emotions into textile installations made from silk, organza, and other fabrics. The works also feature watercolour text and symbols, along with her line drawings and poetry displayed on the gallery walls.

“They started as a way for me to be able to wear and take off my anger…they allow the duality I sometimes feel to be explained visually. It had a lot of consequences in the Dutch cultural and art field, which finally started discussing the topic of safety within the field,” Eisma said.