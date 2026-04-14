Dutch artist Afra Eisma’s textile art on display in Bengaluru, signalling defiance, resistance

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Beginning this Saturday, Dutch artist Afra Eisma’s exhibition Warrior Garments will be on display at Bengaluru’s Museum of Art and Photography, conveying themes of anger, resilience, and defiance.
Eisma, who was part of the #MeToo campaign in the Netherlands aimed at exposing sexual exploitation in the arts, said she has transformed her emotions into textile installations made from silk, organza, and other fabrics. The works also feature watercolour text and symbols, along with her line drawings and poetry displayed on the gallery walls.
“They started as a way for me to be able to wear and take off my anger…they allow the duality I sometimes feel to be explained visually. It had a lot of consequences in the Dutch cultural and art field, which finally started discussing the topic of safety within the field,” Eisma said.
“On the one hand, I had art exhibitions, and at the same time, I was being interrogated by the police as if I was the one doing bad things. I felt a lot of emotions, and these are kind of talked through in these garments. Some of the writings that I wrote in the moment of rage and emotion were too personal, and so the semi-transparent garments allow me to layer it,” she said.
Her textile artworks have been in the works for several years, with the first exhibition in 2021. Eisma said, “Talking about sexual violence can be an isolating experience, but it is quite common. I felt that I wanted to be more explicit about the topic, so that the taboo goes away….almost all women experience it in one way or another.”
Eisma created these artworks from a variety of fabrics, using a mix of hand and machine sewing techniques to create the garments. She noted that the machine-sewn sections were done with a certain “anger” and forceful motion, with the threads at the untrimmed edges being part of the message of the artwork.
The exhibition is open to visitors free of charge at the Museum’s ground floor gallery.
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