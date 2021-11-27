Duo tied to pole, assaulted for hours in Karnataka village over suspicion of affair

A 24-year-old man and 30-year-old woman were tied to an electric pole and assaulted for hours over the suspicion that they were having an affair, in a village in Karnataka’s Mysuru district. The police registered a case later and arrested a man in connection with the incident.

Kowlande police said the woman has three children from her marriage to a resident of the village, but the couple separated five years ago after which she has been living with her parents. She worked as a labourer and had befriended a youth from a neighbouring village.

On Thursday, the woman invited the youth over for tea. Before long, her former husband and his brother barged into the house, attacked the two and tied them to an electric pole, continuing to assault them for several hours. In a minute-long video, which later went viral, the villagers are seen surrounding the two and looking on as they were tied up. The woman begs them to release her, but no one steps forward to help.

After learning of the incident, the village heads intervened and released the two. They also tried to defuse the situation by holding a meeting on Friday morning.

The police said they were alerted on Friday morning after which they arrested the former husband from the village, while his brother is absconding. “We have taken a case and probe is underway,” a police official from Kowlande station said.