Duo killed in fight over parking on cricket ground near Bengaluru

A fight over parking at a college ground during a cricket tournament resulted in the murder of two youths near Dhoddaballapura’s Doddabelavangala, near Bengaluru, Friday.

According to the police, a group of men drove to a government college ground in a car and parked the vehicle on the ground when a tournament was on. When those present on the ground objected, a confrontation broke out and the car was damaged.

The group left the spot with the car and reached the Doddabelavangala police station to file a complaint but left without filing one. However, soon, their car was attacked once again and they somehow managed to flee.

While leaving the area, the group noticed two men wearing t-shirts of the tournament at the bus stop. The accused pulled over and stabbed the duo before escaping, resulting in the death of the duo.

While it is unclear if the deceased were involved in the scuffle at the college ground, the police have identified the duo as Bharath Kumar, an engineering graduate aged 23, and Prateek, a pre-university student, both residents of Doddabelavangala village. Their bodies were sent to Victoria Hospital for post-mortem.

The attackers were identified as Vinay and his friends from Hulikunte. Vinay’s father is a former gram panchayat president of Hulikunte and is now associated with Congress, said a police officer.

Police are investigating the incident, and four police teams have been deployed to track down the killers.