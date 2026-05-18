Tamil Nadu woman crushed to death after elephant falls on her in Karnataka’s Dubare camp

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A 33-year-old tourist from Tamil Nadu died after an elephant fell on her during a fight between two elephants at a wildlife camp in Karnataka’s Kodagu district on Monday.
The deceased, identified as Tulasi, had come to the Dubare elephant camp with her husband and child.
According to a local, the incident occurred in the morning, when tourists are allowed to watch elephants being scrubbed, bathed, and fed.
Officials said captive elephants Kanchan and Martanda got into a fight while being bathed. Despite the mahouts’ attempts to control them, Kanchan charged and rammed into Martanda, knocking it off balance and sending it falling.
“As Kanchan charged, in a bid to escape, Tulasi started running like others, but lost balance and fell down. Martanda fell on her,” a local said.
Meanwhile, Tulasi’s husband and her child, who were standing next to her, escaped unhurt.
Karnataka Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre described it as an unforeseeable incident and directed officials to conduct a thorough inquiry and take measures to prevent such accidents in the future. “No matter how well-trained elephants and other wild animals are, predicting their behaviour at any given moment remains difficult,” Khandre said.
Khandre also directed officials to prohibit tourists from touching elephants’ trunks, standing beside them for photographs, washing or feeding them jaggery, bananas, or other food. He also ordered that tourists maintain a safe distance from all wild animals at such sites.
Dubare is known for its elephant camp on the banks of the Kaveri River. Many elephants caught in the forests are usually trained in the camp, and tourists and visitors are allowed there.
Visitors are allowed during elephant bathing, which is held twice a day.
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