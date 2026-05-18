Tamil Nadu woman crushed to death after elephant falls on her in Karnataka’s Dubare camp

A local said the incident occurred in the morning, when tourists are allowed to watch elephants being scrubbed, bathed, and fed at Dubare camp. (Express file photo)

A 33-year-old tourist from Tamil Nadu died after an elephant fell on her during a fight between two elephants at a wildlife camp in Karnataka’s Kodagu district on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Tulasi, had come to the Dubare elephant camp with her husband and child.

According to a local, the incident occurred in the morning, when tourists are allowed to watch elephants being scrubbed, bathed, and fed.

Officials said captive elephants Kanchan and Martanda got into a fight while being bathed. Despite the mahouts’ attempts to control them, Kanchan charged and rammed into Martanda, knocking it off balance and sending it falling.