Dry run for Covid vaccination to be held in five Karnataka districts on Jan 2

The dry run prior to the anticipated launch of the Covid-19 vaccination programme in Karnataka will be held in five districts, including state capital Bengaluru, health officials confirmed on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, the districts selected for the dry run are Bengaluru (Urban), Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Mysuru and Shivamogga.

“In each district, three session sites (one each at district, taluk, and primary health centre levels) are chosen for the dry run. After the dry run, feedback will be collected from those session sites of each district,” the statement read.

Officials said the process will include four steps apart from vaccination. These are planning and preparations for vaccine introduction, uploading beneficiary and session site details, verification of documents at session sites and a mock drill of beneficiary vaccination and reporting.

“After the process, we will be able to access the operational feasibility of using the Co-WIN application in a field environment and test the linkages between planning, implementation and reporting mechanisms,” an official said.

The feedback collected from each district is likely to be sent to the Centre, health officials added.

As on December 31, the state’s Covid case load, since March 8, has risen to nearly 9.2 lakh. The number of recoveries is currently at 8.96 lakh and as many as 12,090 have succumbed to the virus.