Drunk truck driver runs over sleeping pilgrim, injures three in Karnataka’s Koppal

July 26, 2022 12:08:12 pm
A 75-year-old pilgrim sleeping on the roadside near a temple in Munirabad in Karnataka’s Koppal district was killed and three others were injured Sunday night after a speeding truck ran over them, said the police Tuesday.
The deceased has been identified as Thippanna, a resident of Siruguppa town in Ballari and Hanumavva, Mallavva, and Tukaram were injured, according to the police.
According to a police official, the victims were pilgrims and had come to attend the Huligemma Devi temple fair on Sunday. They were sleeping on the temple street in front of a bangle shop when the truck driver ran over them. The official said that the driver who was under the influence of alcohol sped away with the vehicle after the incident.
The Munirabad police said that they have arrested the truck driver Srinivas and have booked a case of rash and negligent driving and are waiting for the medical report.
The Huligemma Devi temple fair is one of the major festivals in North Karnataka and is attended by devotees from the state as well as those from Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.
