Drunk man triggers police hunt in Karnataka’s Belagavi with fake ‘rape and murder’ call; booked

The police in Karnataka’s Belagavi have registered a case against a 31-year-old man for allegedly providing false information to the emergency helpline 112 last week, officers said Tuesday.
According to the Belagavi police, Shivanand Parashuram Koppalkar, a resident of Nehru Nagar, Dharwad district, called the Police Control Room on the evening of February 4, and claimed that a rape and murder had taken place at a lodge within the jurisdiction of the Udyambag Police Station.
Acting on the alert, personnel from the Hoysala patrol vehicle attached to the Udyambag Police Station rushed to the spot. However, the police found that no such incident had occurred.
Subsequently, a case was registered against the caller under sections 217 (giving false information to a public servant), 212 (knowingly furnishing false information), and 248 (making false charges of an offence with intent to injure) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, after obtaining permission from the court.
The police said the accused was intoxicated at the time of making the call. “Since the offence initially fell under the non-cognisable category, he was not taken into custody immediately. An NCR (Non-Cognisable Report) was registered, and a notice was issued to him on February 5. After securing court permission, the case was formally booked under the relevant sections,” a police officer said.
They also said the accused handled tile fittings and would travel regularly between Dharwad and the city, making trips every few weeks or months. On the day of the incident, he allegedly went to a wine shop before making the false emergency call.
The police warned that misuse of emergency services by providing false information is a punishable offence, and said such actions unnecessarily divert their resources and hamper response to genuine emergencies.
Further investigation is underway, they added.
