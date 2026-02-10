Drunk man triggers police hunt in Karnataka’s Belagavi with fake ‘rape and murder’ call; booked

The police in Karnataka’s Belagavi have registered a case against a 31-year-old man for allegedly providing false information to the emergency helpline 112 last week, officers said Tuesday.

According to the Belagavi police, Shivanand Parashuram Koppalkar, a resident of Nehru Nagar, Dharwad district, called the Police Control Room on the evening of February 4, and claimed that a rape and murder had taken place at a lodge within the jurisdiction of the Udyambag Police Station.

Acting on the alert, personnel from the Hoysala patrol vehicle attached to the Udyambag Police Station rushed to the spot. However, the police found that no such incident had occurred.