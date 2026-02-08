Drunk girls attack cab driver with helmets in Bengaluru, booked

The girls also put up resistance when Bengaluru police officers tried to put them into a Hoysala vehicle.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruFeb 8, 2026 11:22 PM IST
HulimavuA passerby contacted the police helpline 112, and officers from the Hulimavu police station rushed to the spot. (Special Arrangement)
Two Bengaluru girls have been booked for allegedly assaulting a cab driver, the public and the police under the influence of alcohol on Friday night.

The accused have been identified as Liza, 19, a resident of Bannerghatta Road in BTM Layout Second Stage, and Amran Mathew, 18, from Koramangala. Both the accused are students.

The police said the two girls were riding a two-wheeler when they dashed into a cab driven by Ahmed Gurkar, 47. They fell onto the road after colliding with the car. The rear left portion of the car also got damaged in the incident.

“I helped the girls get up. When they were leaving, I stopped them and told them about the damage, asking them to pay for repairs. The girls started abusing me filthily and assaulted me,” Gurkar stated in the complaint.

The police said the situation escalated rapidly as the intoxicated girls attacked Gurkar with their helmets before attempting to flee. When bystanders intervened and demanded an explanation, the girls turned violent toward them as well.

A passerby contacted the police helpline 112, and the Hulimavu police staff rushed to the spot. The girls also put up resistance when police officers tried to put them into a Hoysala vehicle. After a brief commotion, they were taken to Hulimavu police station, where their parents were summoned.

“We have registered a case against the girls, but they were let off at 3 am on Saturday with their parents after they were served notice,” said a police officer.

