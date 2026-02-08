Drunk girls attack cab driver with helmets in Bengaluru, booked

A passerby contacted the police helpline 112, and officers from the Hulimavu police station rushed to the spot. (Special Arrangement)

Two Bengaluru girls have been booked for allegedly assaulting a cab driver, the public and the police under the influence of alcohol on Friday night.

The accused have been identified as Liza, 19, a resident of Bannerghatta Road in BTM Layout Second Stage, and Amran Mathew, 18, from Koramangala. Both the accused are students.

The police said the two girls were riding a two-wheeler when they dashed into a cab driven by Ahmed Gurkar, 47. They fell onto the road after colliding with the car. The rear left portion of the car also got damaged in the incident.

“I helped the girls get up. When they were leaving, I stopped them and told them about the damage, asking them to pay for repairs. The girls started abusing me filthily and assaulted me,” Gurkar stated in the complaint.