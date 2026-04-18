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A routine vehicle transfer from car outlet’s godown turned into a serious road accident in Bengaluru after a showroom employee, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, lost control of a car and crashed into multiple vehicles, injuring a pedestrian, the police said on Friday.
The accident occurred near a Mahindra showroom in Vigneshwar Nagar under the Mahadevapura traffic police limits at 6.20 pm on April 12. The accused, Abhilash, had been working with the company for six months.
According to the police, Abhilash and four colleagues had been assigned to bring vehicles from the company’s godown. While three employees drove one set of cars, Abhilash and another colleague took a separate set. During the trip, Abhilash reportedly stopped to meet friends, where he consumed alcohol, the police said.
#ExpressBangalore | Drunk #Bengaluru showroom employee rams brand new car into 4 vehicles
(Express Video)https://t.co/ywEw8JhB3X pic.twitter.com/ZkyN8U0F9y
— The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) April 18, 2026
Despite a friend offering to drive after noticing his condition, Abhilash allegedly refused and continued behind the wheel. He later lost control of the vehicle and rammed into four vehicles on the road.
The police clarified that the company had only assigned him to transport vehicles and had not permitted any form of alcohol consumption or negligent driving. Abhilash has admitted to his actions.
The injured pedestrian, Ramesh, sustained a fracture to his right leg and was shifted to a nearby private hospital. Following the crash, the local people allegedly assaulted Abhilash before the police intervened. He too sustained injuries and was treated at a hospital.
The police have booked Ramesh under relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and Sections 125(A) and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
After being discharged from the hospital, Abhilash was taken into custody and later released on station bail, the police said.
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