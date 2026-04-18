Drunk Bengaluru showroom employee rams brand new car into 4 vehicles

The police have booked car showroom employee under relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and Sections 125(A) and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

A routine vehicle transfer from car outlet’s godown turned into a serious road accident in Bengaluru after a showroom employee, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, lost control of a car and crashed into multiple vehicles, injuring a pedestrian, the police said on Friday.

The accident occurred near a Mahindra showroom in Vigneshwar Nagar under the Mahadevapura traffic police limits at 6.20 pm on April 12. The accused, Abhilash, had been working with the company for six months.

According to the police, Abhilash and four colleagues had been assigned to bring vehicles from the company’s godown. While three employees drove one set of cars, Abhilash and another colleague took a separate set. During the trip, Abhilash reportedly stopped to meet friends, where he consumed alcohol, the police said.