Drugs worth Rs 5.24 crore, 16 peddlers and 9 foreigners: Bengaluru police bust massive narcotics network

The operations led to the arrest of 16 accused, who were taken into custody during the early morning sweeps. (File photo)

The Bengaluru City police said Friday they have arrested 16 drug peddlers, including two women and eight people from other states, and seized contraband worth Rs 5.24 crore.

Addressing a press conference, Seemanth Kumar Singh, Commissioner, Bengaluru Police, said the haul included 3,000 MDMA ecstasy pills weighing 1 kg 939 grams, 230 grams of MDMA crystals, 48 kg and 750 grams of ganja and 306 grams of hydro ganja.

“We received credible information about the movement and distribution of narcotics across several police limits in the city,” he said. “Based on this, the Narcotics Wing of the City Crime Branch, along with teams from Marathahalli, Vidyaranyapura, Mahadevapura, Govindapura, Chamarajpet, S R Nagar, and Nandini Layout, launched coordinated raids simultaneously.”