Drugs worth Rs 5.24 crore, 16 peddlers and 9 foreigners: Bengaluru police bust massive narcotics network

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Bengaluru City police said Friday they have arrested 16 drug peddlers, including two women and eight people from other states, and seized contraband worth Rs 5.24 crore.
Addressing a press conference, Seemanth Kumar Singh, Commissioner, Bengaluru Police, said the haul included 3,000 MDMA ecstasy pills weighing 1 kg 939 grams, 230 grams of MDMA crystals, 48 kg and 750 grams of ganja and 306 grams of hydro ganja.
“We received credible information about the movement and distribution of narcotics across several police limits in the city,” he said. “Based on this, the Narcotics Wing of the City Crime Branch, along with teams from Marathahalli, Vidyaranyapura, Mahadevapura, Govindapura, Chamarajpet, S R Nagar, and Nandini Layout, launched coordinated raids simultaneously.”
The operations led to the arrest of 16 accused, who were taken into custody during the early morning sweeps.
“During interrogation, the accused confessed to procuring banned substances, including MDMA pills, MDMA crystals, ganja and hydro ganja, from interstate and international sources at low prices and selling them locally for higher profits,” he added.
The Bengaluru police commissioner emphasised that the distribution network targeted college students and other vulnerable groups in the city. “We are now working to trace the foreign and out‑of‑state suppliers who were allegedly providing these narcotics to the arrested peddlers,” he said.
In a related drive targeting illegal activities by overstaying foreigners, the City Crime Branch’s Narcotics Wing conducted operations in areas, including Banaswadi, Whitefield, Parappana Agrahara, and Madanayakanahalli.
Commissioner Singh said nine foreign nationals were detained during the special drive. “These individuals were found to be overstaying their visas and were allegedly involved in drug peddling,” he said.
“They have been handed over to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) and lodged at a detention centre as per due process. Two of them have already been deported to their home countries,” he added.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram