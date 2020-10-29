Drugs case: Kerala CPM secy’s son arrested in Bengaluru

Binish Kodiyeri in Bengaluru on October 6. (PTI)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Thursday arrested Binish Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPI(M) secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, in connection with alleged financial transactions he had with a suspect arrested by the NCB for peddling drugs in Bengaluru.

Binish was arrested after he was questioned for three hours at the ED’s Bengaluru office. He arrived at the Bengaluru Zonal office in Shanthinagar at 11 am for questioning. After questioning he was taken into custody and was produced in the Bengaluru Sessions Court and he has been sent to the custody of ED for four days, according to ED officials.

This is the second time he has been summoned by the ED in connection with his links to Mohammed Anoop, who was arrested by the NCB on August 22. Anoop, 38, and two others had been arrested on the basis of information that they were involved in supplying drugs at rave parties in Bengaluru.

Earlier ED had questioned Binish on October 6 in Bengaluru. The NCB probe has revealed that Binish had given funds to Anoop to help him start a hotel business in Bengaluru.

Binish was earlier questioned by the ED in Kerala over alleged links to persons arrested in connection with a gold-smuggling racket in the state.

Incidentally, a probe into drug usage by top celebrities and film personalities in Karnataka by the Bengaluru crime branch began soon after the NCB arrests of August 22.

