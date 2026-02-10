Drones in sky, notices at door: How Bengaluru’s GBA caught nearly 10,000 property tax evaders

In a major crackdown on property tax evasion, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), along with the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and GPS survey teams, has uncovered nearly Rs 370 crore in underpaid property taxes across the city, said a GBA statement Monday.

The detection was based on an extensive door-to-door survey, GPS data collection, and drone-based mapping of built-up areas. The investigation revealed that nearly 10,000 properties had declared lower built-up areas or incorrect use details, resulting in significant revenue losses.

Bengaluru South City Corporation reported 5,141 properties evading tax, while Bengaluru West City Corporation had 3,420 such properties.

Munish Moudgil, Special Commissioner of Revenue and IT for GBA, stated, “We have found an evasion amounting to approximately Rs 370 crores across these 10,000 properties. This involves around 49,000 notices—one notice for each year—since each property has reported lower taxes for an average of about five years.”